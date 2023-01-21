After missing the last nine games due to a wrist injury, Alabama guard Nirmari Burnett is expected to make his return against Missouri.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats said Burnett would miss "six-to-eight weeks" after he needed surgery on his left wrist on Dec. 13. He added that the team didn't want to bring him back on the floor with a cast on like it did with Herb Jones.

However, during his Friday press conference, Oats said Burnett was getting close to rejoining the lineup ahead of schedule.

"He's been able to shoot on the side," Oats said. "He's got the cast and brace off. He's had a bit of a heavy tape job, but shoot we're going to see how he responds. (Athletic trainer Clarke Holter) is talking to the surgeon who did the surgery. He's getting close."

Burnett started Alabama's first nine games and was averaging 7.9 points and 2.3 rebounds, but he made his presence felt on defense. During Alabama's 71-65 victory at previously top-ranked Houston on Dec. 10 he played a big role in limiting Cougars guard Marcus Sasser to 9 points on 2 of 11 shooting.