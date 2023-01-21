Reports: Nimari Burnett to return for Alabama basketball vs. Missouri
After missing the last nine games due to a wrist injury, Alabama guard Nirmari Burnett is expected to make his return against Missouri.
Alabama head coach Nate Oats said Burnett would miss "six-to-eight weeks" after he needed surgery on his left wrist on Dec. 13. He added that the team didn't want to bring him back on the floor with a cast on like it did with Herb Jones.
However, during his Friday press conference, Oats said Burnett was getting close to rejoining the lineup ahead of schedule.
"He's been able to shoot on the side," Oats said. "He's got the cast and brace off. He's had a bit of a heavy tape job, but shoot we're going to see how he responds. (Athletic trainer Clarke Holter) is talking to the surgeon who did the surgery. He's getting close."
Burnett started Alabama's first nine games and was averaging 7.9 points and 2.3 rebounds, but he made his presence felt on defense. During Alabama's 71-65 victory at previously top-ranked Houston on Dec. 10 he played a big role in limiting Cougars guard Marcus Sasser to 9 points on 2 of 11 shooting.
Missouri's Kobe Brown held out against Alabama
Missouri's leading scorer Kobe Brown will miss Saturday's game against Alabama, the team confirmed 30 minutes before tip-off.
"Our student athlete's health is our top priority," Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates said. "For Kobe's long-term future and success, I have elected to rest him tonight and not risk any further injury by allowing his ankle to properly heal."
Brown averages 15.7 points per game, and in conference play, the senior has found another level, averaging more than 18 points per game which includes a 30-point performance against Kentucky.
It's a level Alabama has grown accustomed to during his tenure with the Tigers. Last season, Brown torched Alabama at Mizzou Arena, tallying 30 points, 10 of which came from the free-throw line and 13 rebounds en route to a 92-86 upset win for Missouri in 2021.