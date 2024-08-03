Following Alabama’s third practice of preseason camp, Nick Sheridan spoke to reporters Saturday about where the Crimson Tide’s offense stands roughly a month away from the season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31.

Here’s a full transcript of what the first-year offensive coordinator had to say about Jalen Milroe, Ryan Williams, Alabama’s offensive tackle battle and much more.

On Alabama’s receivers

“I think they're improving. I think Coach Shep [JaMarcus Shephard] is doing a great job. I like the depth there. I like the competition. There's obviously an influx of young players in the room and there's some veterans that have really grasped the offense, the techniques, the fundamentals, the scheme. You obviously see the explosiveness and the speed in the room. So it's ongoing. Coach Shep has done a great job of rotating those guys. We're gonna need them all. I think this season more than any before, with the length of the season, you're gonna need depth and competition at all positions, and certainly that's been one -- because there's a lot of really good players and they're working hard to try to separate themselves.”

On Alabama’s offensive tackle competition

“Ongoing. I mean, today was the first day that we put pads on, so we'll go back and watch the film. But those guys are doing a good job. Coach Kap has done a great job of developing them since spring until now. Just like all positions, we've got a long way to go, but I've seen a lot of good play out of that room in particular the first few days, but like I said, we just put pads on today for the first time, so we'll go back and take a look at the film and see what it looked like.”

On the leaders of the tight end unit

“I think CJ and Robbie, just with their experience and there time here -- certainly from a leadership standpoint -- kind of similarly to the wide receiver room. There's good players in that room and they're competing their tail off. Every place that we've been, you need four players that can contribute and play in a game. How many snaps, what that looks like will be determined. But I feel good about that room and Coach Ellis has done a great job of just building the chemistry, the camaraderie in the room. I think they support one another and we're gonna need them all.”

On Jalen Milroe’s progression in the system

“I certainly see progression. There's no doubt. I appreciate the question. We're just trying to be a little bit better today than we were yesterday, so as far as the amount of growth -- you see it in practice, you see it in execution. And that you're coaching it correctly and critiquing each and every day at all positions. They've been super receptive to that. We're pleased with that room, but we also know there's a lot more for us to improve on and get better.”

On Alabama’s Justice Haynes and Jam Miller serving as a one-two punch in the backfield

“I think in today's football, you can't — you have to have multiple backs to be able to play. There's a lot of things that we ask those guys to do. Certainly running physically between the tackles but also perimeter runs and the explosiveness in that regard. But blitz pickup, pass protection, route running. But of those guys had a great spring and to this point have had a nice camp. But like I said, we're three days in, so there's a lot for us to improve on. There's still installation that's going on each and every day. But Jam and Justice are great kids, and they're really good players and they've done a nice job.

On Ryan Williams

“I give Ryan a ton of credit, and I give his coaches a lot of credit, what Coach Shep and TG [Torey Gill] and some of the young coaches have poured into him over the summer months, and the amount of work that Ryan has put in — I think the hardest thing for a young, freshman wide receiver is just getting lined up properly. And that has never been an issue for him. He has been on it, as far as recognition of communication, whether it be signals, in the huddle or whatever it may be. Lining up properly. All the varieties of formations and motions and shifts that we do.

“That's probably the first hurdle for anybody is just to get lined up properly. We usually don't have quite as much of a problem with the left guard — they usually know where to go. But the receivers, the tight ends, the running backs — making sure they're lined up and they know their splits and they know the spacing of the play -- that's always the biggest challenge. He's been fantastic that way. For any wide receiver, once you can get lined up and know where you're going, that's when your skills and abilities and technique and explosiveness, that's really when it shows up. That's probably the first thing, is they know how to line up.”

On Caleb Odom being able to develop through spring

"The time that he's had to learn the offense has helped him. It's just more time on task. You'd have to ask Caleb, but certainly from our perspective, he's even more comfortable with his assignment, his alignment and what he's supposed to do each and every play."

On finding ways to fit Odom into the offense

"I think we're evaluating all the players on the team on offense and how we want to utilize them and what those specific packages and situations look like. I wouldn't say on Practice 3 that we're quite there yet. We have install that needs to take place so that the guys can learn our offense and continue to learn even though we've obviously installed it in the spring and in the summer. When we get closer to game week, that's when you start to carve out roles for guys and specific plays. You can't just only do one thing with one player. Every time you throw him in the game, it's going to be this or that-- you have to make sure they have a bigger role than just one specific thing. We try play as many players that are deserving of playing, and that can help us win."

On the versatility of Germie Bernard and Kendrick Law

"There's a couple positions in football, usually running back and wide receiver, and I refer to them as positionless players. You don't know where they're going to line up, and that makes it a challenge. We've always done that in our offense to try to move people around. That's how you can create leverage and mismatches. It's important that those guys are able to do both though– that they can carry the football and do some things that way. Or deep tasks and run routes, whether it is a running back or wide receiver. So the more you do well as a position group or individual player or unit, I think the more you do well, the harder you are to defend. I think that certainly would be the case for those two guys."

On Kalen DeBoer as an offensive mind

"Fantastic. As good as I've ever been around. I've been very lucky to have been around some great coaches. I grew up the son of a coach, so I've been exposed to excellent teachers and great minds, but I would put Coach DeBoer's up against anybody that I know. That's just a compliment to him. And like I said, I have tremendous respect for the coaches I played for, that I've worked for, but Coach DeBoer is a brilliant offensive mind. He's a phenomenal football coach in all areas."

On Ryan Williams' skills

"Well, he's very explosive and he tracks the ball really well. I think those are the two things that kind of stand out and been surprising. He's a very explosive player, he tracks the ball really well, and he's mature. You know, he's a mature competitor for a young player. Lot of work to do, you know, he has things that he's working on each and every day and Coach Shep is pouring into him. But certainly for a young player I think the maturity stands out. Very explosive, and very good ball skills.

On Ryan Williams reclassifying

"We don't think about it too much. He's acclimated himself, he's great with the team. I think his teammates respect him because of how hard he works. I think that's how you earn the trust of your teammates, by working really hard. So, no, I wouldn't say we spend too much time thinking about it. He's hopping right in there and he's competing at a high level.

On staff attacking each day

"The communication has been fantastic. I think the collaboration is outstanding. We have a tremendous staff on both sides of the ball. And we're constantly thinking about how we can help our team get better. So the collaboration, both offensively and defensively, obviously under the leadership and direction of Coach DeBoer has been fantastic. Certainly, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. That's what we're up here all day doing, is communicating with one another, and making sure we're doing the very best we can for the players.

On competition between and offense and defense

"Kane didn't make a tackle today and I didn't throw a pass, so this game is certainly about the players. So I think there's obviously an understanding in certain periods that we are competing to make each other better. I think that's the importance, is that we are competing as hard as we possibly can, we want to win every single snap, every day in every drill. But we also know we're trying to make each other better. I think that's what great teams do. And so, it's collaborative, there's communication about the schemes and the install that's going in between the offense and the defense because we're out there to help each other get better. That's what we focus on. I think the relationships that are built for years on the staff helps with that. We know we just want what's best for our team and our players.

On offensive line improvement

"Certainly, yeah. I know people asked earlier about different players on the offensive line, but it was out first day of pads today. We're getting better every day. I thought we took a step forward today. I think we've improved each and every day, and certainly that room has a lot of pride. Coach Kap has done a great job of just building the chemistry in that room and that brotherhood, and we have a long way to go. There's a lot of work to be done still, but I'm excited about the group.