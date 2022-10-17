TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban has had enough of Alabama’s mental mistakes. After watching his team give up a school-record 17 penalties in a 52-49 loss to Tennessee over the weekend, the head coach is calling for change — even if that means switching up the personnel on the field.

“We can’t continue to tolerate guys that aren’t doing the things they need to do to be successful,” Saban said during his Monday news conference. “Nobody is entitled to a position. Everybody’s earned the position they’re in by showing they have the capability and ability to do it on a consistent basis. And that’s something you have to continue.”

Through seven games, Alabama ranks third-worst in the nation, committing 9.4 penalties per game. Those have resulted in 559 yards, the second-highest total nationally.

Alabama’s 17 penalties against Tennessee resulted in 130 yards. Saban pointed out Monday that the total is really higher as the Crimson Tide lost close to 70 yards of field position thanks to a block in the back and a hold on its first two kick returns of the game.

“I mean, that's 200 yards in the game,” Saban said, “so that's like two touchdowns, probably.”

So what needs to get better moving forward?

“I think you create all these habits in practice,” Saban said. “I think we’ve gotta make players more accountable in practice for doing things correctly, paying attention to detail and doing the little things right. … We need to get them to understand what they need to do not to allow these things to happen and understand the consequences of what happens when you do it, and I think if you continue to do it consistently, maybe we need to play somebody else.”

“There’s always a little fear that goes with respect and respecting what it takes to win. You also should know that, hey, my job could be in jeopardy if I don’t respect the things I need to do to win.”

It wasn’t just penalties either. Alabama surrendered its highest points total since 1907 when it suffered a 54-4 loss to Sewanee. The Crimson Tide allowed Tennessee to pile up 567 yards while recording six plays of 20 or more yards.

“Guys gotta play with better focus, better leverage, gotta be able to cover people better,” Saban said. “I mean, it’s as simple as that. They are our players. We think they’re good players. We think they’re capable. They need to play with good technique and good focus on the little things that help you make those plays.”

Starting outside linebacker Will Anderson said he spoke with other veterans on the team Sunday, emphasizing the importance of getting back to technique and playing up to the Alabama standard. The junior said he’ll spread a similar message to any inexperienced players who might get increased first-team reps this week.

“I feel like the easiest thing to do is to help them and talk to them along the way,” Anderson said. “Tell them like, ‘It’s no anxiety, no pressure. We got your back. Just do your job. Have fun doing your job. Don’t think about nothing else. Don’t try to make any plays that you don’t have to do. Whenever the play comes to you, make that play.”

No. 6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 in the SEC) will host No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.