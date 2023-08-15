TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While everyone waits on Nick Saban to announce Alabama’s next starting quarterback, the head coach is looking for his passers to make the decision for him.

Tuesday, Saban was asked if coaches provide off-the-field evaluations of the quarterbacks’ leadership habits. He responded by stating that he’s hoping that assessment becomes an obvious one over the next few weeks.

“What I tell the quarterbacks is, ‘It’s not up to the coaches,’” Saban said. “You’re looking over your shoulder to see if the coach is going to do this or that. How about you forcing me to play you? Force us to play you. When you get your reps and you get a chance to play, you play so good we don’t have any choice but to play you.”

Following Alabama’s first scrimmage over the weekend, Saban said that Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner all received first-team opportunities. The head coach elected not to relay any instant judgment on the trio, stating he would instead evaluate film of the workout to determine who each performed.

“I’m not a stats guy, so we’re not interested in what their statistics were. We are going to be interested when we watch the film. How did they execute? Did they throw the ball at the right place at the right time? Were they accurate in what they did? Did they take care of the ball so that we have a chance to play winning football at that position? That’s what we’ll be evaluating.”

According to sources in attendance of the closed scrimmage, both Milroe and Simpson threw for multiple touchdowns without an interception. While those two appear to have taken a slight lead in the starting battle, sources close to the program believe Buchner is still very much in the competition.

Alabama held its 11th practice of preseason camp on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide will work out three more times this week before holding its second and final preseason scrimmage Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama will kick off its season by hosting Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2.