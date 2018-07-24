Saban on First Take this morning What do you need to see over the next few weeks in order to say, “That’s my guy, he's the starter.” pic.twitter.com/BENvNBGjSw

Nick Saban appeared on ESPN’s First Take this morning and once again he said that the quarterback position is yet to be determined.



"I said this many times. Somebody's got to win the team. And both of these guys have done things in the program to create value for our team,” said Saban.

One particular comment that Saban has said twice now going into the season is that the starter will likely be determined in fall camp. Saban said this on First Take and also said the same thing at SEC Media Days.

The question has been posed if a two-quarterback system will be implemented at Alabama and Saban did not shy away from that possibility, “If both guys can play a role and help us win, why wouldn't we utilize both guys' talents?”

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh mentioned that he was in favor of expanding the playoffs on Monday at Big Ten Media Days, Saban provided his thoughts on Tuesday.

“Bowl games always gave teams, fans, programs a lot of positive self-gratification at the end of the season if you qualified for a Bowl Game,” commented Saban.

“The more playoffs you have the less significance Bowl Games have. Those two things will have a tough time coexisting. You have to set the priority, what is more, important having Bowl Games and a small playoff, a bigger playoff and no Bowl Games and that is an issue that someone needs to resolve.”