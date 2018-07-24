Nick Saban talks QB starter, playoff expansion, and recruiting
Nick Saban appeared on ESPN’s First Take this morning and once again he said that the quarterback position is yet to be determined.
"I said this many times. Somebody's got to win the team. And both of these guys have done things in the program to create value for our team,” said Saban.
One particular comment that Saban has said twice now going into the season is that the starter will likely be determined in fall camp. Saban said this on First Take and also said the same thing at SEC Media Days.
The question has been posed if a two-quarterback system will be implemented at Alabama and Saban did not shy away from that possibility, “If both guys can play a role and help us win, why wouldn't we utilize both guys' talents?”
College Football Expansion
Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh mentioned that he was in favor of expanding the playoffs on Monday at Big Ten Media Days, Saban provided his thoughts on Tuesday.
“Bowl games always gave teams, fans, programs a lot of positive self-gratification at the end of the season if you qualified for a Bowl Game,” commented Saban.
“The more playoffs you have the less significance Bowl Games have. Those two things will have a tough time coexisting. You have to set the priority, what is more, important having Bowl Games and a small playoff, a bigger playoff and no Bowl Games and that is an issue that someone needs to resolve.”
Recruiting and Development
Saban then made an appearance on NFL Live and when Wendi Nix the host of the show opened up naming numerous awards and 26 players that have gone in the first round of the NFL Draft, she asked Saban, what comes to mind, “Recruiting,” said Saban simply. '
“I think it’s really important to do a great job of evaluating not only physically talented players but guys that have the right character and attitude to develop their full potential, especially at the age that we get them at. We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of great players, but we’ve done a really great job developing those players and getting them ready to play at the next level and also graduated them so they have a career when the can’t play anymore which is very important as well.”
Saban ended the program noting that practice opens up next Wednesday, August 1.