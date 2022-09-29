Very few people understand what it's like to be at the helm of the Alabama football program more than Nick Saban and his wife Terry.

While there are very few inside the close-knit circle who understand the day-to-day grind of being a head coach at a Power 5 football program, Saban said that it "takes a village" to do it all.

During his weekly appearance on the Hey Coach Radio Show, Saban talked about the importance of his support system, especially during the football season.

"She supports me (and) football season is tough. It's not family-friendly," Saban said. "I'm not home very much. We don't get to talk very much. We don't get to do anything really together. She has opportunities to do things that she chooses not to do because she's worried about me. I think that's pretty special. And I appreciate it more than you know. I don't get to tell her that all the time and I'm telling her now."

While she is the face of the multiple charity opportunities the Saban's do together, she's also one of the contributing factors to why Saban took over the head coaching job at Alabama. On Thursday, Saban told a story that while he was with the Miami Dolphins, he restated that he was committed to the team.

He shared that after the team's exit interviews, he explained to the players and staff his intention to return next season. After the meeting, Saban called his wife to tell her to cancel his meeting with then-Alabama athletic director Mal Moore, who visited the Sabans at their home in Miami.

"I can't he's already here," Terry quipped back. And as the cliche goes, "the rest is history."

Soon after, Saban was front and center in Tuscaloosa accepting the job as Alabama's new head coach which turned into a fruitful endeavor as Saban went on to win 15 bowl titles in 21 appearances along with six national titles and amassing a winning percentage of more than 87%.

"First of all, she's one of the best recruiters that I mean, the players love her, the parents love her," Saban said. "She does a great job, great people skills, so everybody feels at home. It sort of gives everybody the feeling of family, which is what you're always trying to create. You need a village of people to support these guys, whether it's personally academically, or athletically, and Mrs. Terry is great."

This week, Alabama will make its first SEC road trip of the season when the Crimson Tide travels to Fayetteville to face No. 20 Arkansas. While Saban's mind is on game planning for what he called "the toughest challenge of the season," he carved out time to give fans a hint of how crucial Terry is to him.

"I think (it's) more than you know, more than anyone knows," Saban said.