Nick Saban talks challenges facing his team without spring football

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
Nick Saban addressed the media via teleconference on Thursday, April 2nd to discuss a variety of topics as the Crimson Tide's spring football camp has been put aside because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click the play button to listen to the interview below

The latest on Alabama freshmen quarterback Bryce Young

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's father Craig gave an exclusive interview to BamaInsider.com team writer Tony Tsoukalas providing intel on the freshmen quarterback's mindset and training heading into the 2020 season. Read the full interview at BamaInsider.com on Saturday.

Nick Sabam spoke to the media via teleconference on Thursday, April 2 | Getty Images
Nick Sabam spoke to the media via teleconference on Thursday, April 2 | Getty Images
