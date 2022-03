Nick Saban spoke following Alabama's annual pro day on Wednesday. In this video, Saban speaks about Evan Neal along with mentioning the progress of some younger players.

Footage from Alabama's pro-day

Video Time Stamps

1:27 Evan Neal

2:11 Brian Robinson Jr.

4:00 Importance of the scrimmages

5:11 Matt Rhea transition

6:01 Evan Neal draft stock

7:22 Young quarterback growth

8:15 What Will Anderson can do better

9:28 Getting Jaylen Moody back