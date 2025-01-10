Nick Saban selected for induction to College Football Hall of Fame

Exactly one year after his retirement Nick Saban is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame. The former Alabama head coach was selected as part of this year’s class, the National Football Foundation announced Friday.

Saban — who won seven national championships, including six at Alabama — is the first member of the 2025 class to be announced. He was informed of the honor on Friday evening’s ESPN College GameDay broadcast leading up to the College Football Playoff Semifinal contest in the Cotton Bowl between Texas and Ohio State.

Saban is the fifth Alabama coach to be elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, joining Gene Stallings, Frank Thomas and Wallace Wade. He is the 27th inductee in Alabama’s history.

Saban, 74, retired from Alabama last year after leading the Crimson Tide the past 17 seasons. He posted a 201-19 record at Alabama, leading the Tide to six national titles and nine SEC titles during that span.

In addition to his time at Alabama, Saban served as the head coach at Toledo, Michigan State and LSU, ending his career with a 297-71-1 record and seven national titles at the college level.