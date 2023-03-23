Nick Saban’s comments regarding Tony Mitchell were not intended as a slight on Nate Oats the head football coach clarified during Alabama’s pro day on Thursday.

When explaining Mitchell’s arrest to the media on Monday Saban said, “There's no such thing in being at the wrong place at the wrong time.” That comment was in stark contrast to Oats’ remarks about Brandon Miller’s involvement in the Darius Miles capital murder case which led to the death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris in January. Oats initially said Miller was “in the wrong place at the wrong time” after it was revealed that he transported the gun used in January’s shooting. It was a comment he later apologize for.

Miller was not charged with a crime and has not faced discipline from Alabama. Mitchell, who was charged with marijuana possession with the intent to sell/distribute, is suspended from the team and all team activities as UA awaits more information.

"There's nothing to clarify," Saban said. "I don't watch a basketball coaches press conference. How many years have I been coaching? I've never watched one. I never listen to what other people say. That was strictly about our program. It had nothing to do with anybody else, I don't make comments about anybody else. We hope the basketball team does really, really well."

Earlier on Thursday, Oats said he didn't take Saban's comments as a slight when he was asked about it during his media availability in Louisville.

"He and I talked that night," Oats said. "I didn't take it that way at all. I have a ton of respect for Coach."

Top-seeded Alabama basketball will take on the No. 5-seed San Diego State in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament on Frday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.