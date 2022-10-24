BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For the first time this season, Tyler Harrell got his first taste of SEC football against Mississippi State.

On Saturday, Harrell caught one pass for 12 yards in his six offensive snaps. It was the Louisville transfer's first catch since December 2021 when he hauled in four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown against Air Force.

"Well it's unfortunate that guy missed a lot of time because of an injury, but he's making progress," Nick Saban said during his media availability at The Quarterback Club in Birmingham. "He does offer something with his speed and it's always something that can benefit you on offense."

Harrell transferred to Alabama in April. The 6-foot, 194-pound receiver has been clocked with a sub-4.3 time in the 40-yard dash. Last season he led Louisville averaging 29.06 yards per catch while recording 523 yards and a team-high six touchdowns through the air.

During fall camp, Harrell suffered a sprained foot that limited his reps in practice and held him out of the first few games of the season. As the season progressed, he warmed up with the team during home games and made his first road trip with Alabama, traveling to Tennessee on Oct. 15.

The road trip prompted further questions about his health and when the team could see him make an impact.

"He’s been practicing and he actually was available for the last game," Saban said prior to Saturday's game against the Bulldogs. "He’s getting more and more reps, more and more comfortable with what he’s doing. And there’s the possibility he’s getting to the point where we can get to use him some."

With Harrell making an impact, Saban said he hopes the senior wideout can continue to develop as a deep threat for Alabama's offense.

"We want him to continue to improve," Saban said, "and hopefully we create roles that will be effective for both him and for us."