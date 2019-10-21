“There’s no real timetable for his return but the expectation is he will be non-weight bearing for several days and then he’ll be able to come back as his rehab allows him,” Saban said. “We’re hopeful that in a 10-day period, he’ll be back being able to do active-type rehab, and we’ll see how it goes from there. But these things are pretty unpredictable at this point.”

A day after Tua Tagovailoa underwent a successful tight-rope procedure on his right ankle, Nick Saban provided an update on the starting quarterback’s timeline for recovery.

Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain during a sack in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Tennessee. He picked up the same injury on his left ankle during last season’s SEC Championship Game against Georgia and was able to return in time for the Orange Bowl 29 days later.

While Tagovailoa is out for this week’s game against Arkansas, No. 1 Alabama will have an open week before it faces No. 2 LSU on Nov. 9.



Tagovailoa completed 11 of 12 passes for 155 yards and an interception before leaving the game against Tennessee. He was replaced by redshirt sophomore Mac Jones who completed 6 of 11 passes for 72 yards. Saban expressed confidence in Jones on Monday.



“I think with Mac it’s not a matter of arm talent or ability, it’s staying focused and being able to execute on a consistent basis and make good choices and decisions and not think about it too much and just take what the defense gives,” Saban said. “When he’s done that he’s been very, very effective and that’s what we’ve worked with him on throughout the season. And for the most part, he’s done a pretty good job of that.”

Saban was also asked whether or not freshman Taulia Tagovailoa was an option moving forward. The little brother of Tua has appeared in two games this season, completing his only pass attempt for 20 yards.

“Well he’s the backup quarterback in this game, so it is an option,” Saban said. “He’s got a lot of talent. We’ve tried to get him some reps throughout the course of the year in case this happened. So it’s going to be really important that we do a good job of progressing him this week as well.”



Tua wasn’t the only injury update Saban provided Monday. The head coach also commented on specialist Will Reichard, who limped off the field following a 33-yard punt in the second quarter against Tennessee.

“We did another MRI today to see what the damage is,” Saban said, “but I would say just the fact that he re-injured himself to whatever degree, he’ll probably not be available this week.”

Reichard sat out games against Ole Miss and Texas A&M after injuring his hip flexor during a kickoff against Southern Miss on Sept. 21. He has appeared in five games this season, connecting on 4 of 7 field goals and 21 of 22 extra points. He is also averaging 38 yards on four punts and has recorded 22 touchbacks on 29 kickoffs.



Joseph Bulovas handled kickoff and placekicking duties Saturday while walk-on Ty Perine made his debut at punter.

Bulovas missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt and was perfect on all five of his field-goal attempts. He also recorded one touchback on six kickoffs.

Perine earned player of the week honors from Alabama coaches, averaging 46.5 yards on his two punts. His first punt of the night went for 42 yards without a return. Next, he boomed a 51-yard punt before running down the field to make the tackle on Tennessee returner Marquez Callaway.

“I saw him punt two punts, and he punted them really well. Really well,” Saban said. “We are happy to see that. He is a guy that is just a walk-on that has gotten better throughout the course of the year, and we felt that it was time for him to get an opportunity based on the struggles we have had on that position, and he responded very well.”

Alabama (7-0, 4-0 in the SEC) will play Arkansas (2-5, 0-4) on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN.