Nick Saban says Jahmyr Gibbs brings speed and explosiveness to Alabama
Nick Saban that Georgia Tech transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs will bring speed and explosiveness to the Alabama football roster. In this video, we highlight Gibbs and take a look at the Alabama running back room going into the spring season of 2022.
About Jahmyr Gibbs
* Transfer RB from Georgia Tech
* Junior for the 2022 season
2021: 143 attempts for 746-yards, 4 TDs
2021: 36 receptions for 470-yards, 2 TDs
2020: 89 attempts for 460-yards, 4 TDs
2020: 24 receptions for 303-yards, 3 TDs
91.5 PFF receiving grade | highest in CFB
Alabama RB Room for 2022
* Jahmyr Gibbs - Junior
* Trey Sanders - RS-Junior
* Jase McClellan- Junior
* Roydell Williams - Junior
* Jamarion Miller - True Freshman
* Emmanuel Henderson - True Freshman