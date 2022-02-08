Nick Saban says Jahmyr Gibbs brings speed and explosiveness to Alabama

Nick Saban that Georgia Tech transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs will bring speed and explosiveness to the Alabama football roster. In this video, we highlight Gibbs and take a look at the Alabama running back room going into the spring season of 2022.

About Jahmyr Gibbs

* Transfer RB from Georgia Tech

* Junior for the 2022 season

2021: 143 attempts for 746-yards, 4 TDs

2021: 36 receptions for 470-yards, 2 TDs

2020: 89 attempts for 460-yards, 4 TDs

2020: 24 receptions for 303-yards, 3 TDs

91.5 PFF receiving grade | highest in CFB

Alabama RB Room for 2022

* Jahmyr Gibbs - Junior

* Trey Sanders - RS-Junior

* Jase McClellan- Junior

* Roydell Williams - Junior

* Jamarion Miller - True Freshman

* Emmanuel Henderson - True Freshman