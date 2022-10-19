Alabama’s offense could receive a boost of speed in the near future. During his appearance on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, Nick Saban provided an update on Tyler Harrell, stating the receiver has been practicing with the Crimson Tide and was actually available for last weekend’s game against Tennessee.

“He’s getting more and more reps, more and more comfortable with what he’s doing,” Saban said. “There’s a possibility he’s getting to the point where we can start to use him some.”

Last month, Saban said Harrell had been dealing with a sprained foot. Wednesday, he neglected to comment on whether that injury is what has been keeping the receiver out as of late.

Harrell has yet to make his Alabama debut since transferring to the team from Louisville in April. He has been fully dressed out and participating in Alabama’s pregame warmups the past few weeks.

Harrell led Louisville averaging 29.06 yards per catch last season, pulling in 18 receptions for 523 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. According to Louisville Report, Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield said the 6-foot, 194-pound receiver recorded a hand-timed 4.19 time in the 40-yard dash last offseason.

No. 6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 in the SEC) will host No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.