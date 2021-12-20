Nick Saban says injured Alabama OLB's status is 'up in the air'

Nick Saban is keeping things pretty tight-lipped when it comes to Alabama’s injury status heading into the College Football Playoff.

During the opening statement of his Monday news conference, the head coach said he doesn’t have any new updates on injuries. However, he was later asked about the status of outside linebacker Chris Allen, who has been out since fracturing his foot during the season opener against Miami.

“Chris Allen is doing what he can do, and it’s a tough rehab for the injury that he has,” Saban said. “I think everybody’s doing a really good job of trying to help him get to where he’d like to be and where he needs to be, but that’s still pretty much up in the air.”

Allen suffered his injury during a strip-sack of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King during Alabama’s season opener on Sept. 4. Following the game, Saban referred to the injury as “pretty significant” while stating that the starter “may be lost for the season.”

Allen underwent surgery on his foot and has yet to play for Alabama since the injury. The redshirt senior was originally replaced by sophomore Drew Sanders. However, five-star freshman Dallas Turner has since taken the starting outside linebacker role opposite of All-American Will Anderson Jr.

Allen, a redshirt senior, was projected to be one of Alabama's biggest defensive weapons this season before suffering his injury. The 6-foot-4, 242-pound pass rusher led the SEC with 13 tackles for a loss last season while also registering six sacks, five quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

Allen recently posted a video of himself inside of Alabama's locker room and training room on TikTok with the caption "Blessed to play football at the university of Alabama!!" However, there has been no indication that he is available to rejoin the team on the field.

Saban said Alabama will practice Tuesday and Wednesday before taking the next three days off for Christmas. From there, the team will travel to Texas for its Cotton Bowl matchup against Cincinnati on Dec. 31.

No. 1 Alabama (12-1) will play No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as one of two semifinal games in the College Football Playoff. The winner will advance to the championship game on Jan. 10.