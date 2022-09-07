TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s offense will receive a boost for its Week 2 trip to Texas. During his post-practice press conference Wednesday, Nick Saban updated the status of Cam Latu, stating the redshirt senior tight end will be available for Saturday’s game against the Longhorns.

“He’s doing well, 100%,” Saban said. “He runs well, moves well. He practiced quite a bit last week, thought he needed a week of practice. This will be his first game, so it’ll be a little different for him than some of the other guys who got to play last week. But from a health standpoint, he’s ready to go.”

After missing the majority of preseason camp with a knee injury, Latu led the tight end unit during pregame drills ahead of last weekend’s season opener against Utah State. He was fully dressed out with a brace and sleeve on his left knee during warmups but did not dress up for the game itself. Last week, Saban announced that Latu had returned to practice, stating that he had worked on the treadmill and was set to begin dry-land running.

Last year, Latu started 14 games over 15 appearances, setting Alabama’s single-season record for touchdown catches by a tight end with eight while finishing with 26 receptions for 410 yards. Sophomore Robbie Outz earned the start during last week’s opener against, failing to record any stats over 37 offensive snaps. Junior college transfer Miles Kitselman was the only Alabama tight end to record a reception against Utah State, recording two catches for 18 yards.

Along with Ouzts and Kitselman, the Crimson Tide’s tight end room features three true freshmen tight ends in Amari Niblack, Danny Lewis Jr. and Elijah Brown. Lewis appeared in 12 offensive snaps, while Niblack took part in four during last week’s opener.

No. 1 Alabama (1-0) will travel to Texas (1-0) for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff Saturday inside Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on FOX.