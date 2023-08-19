The elephant in the room during Alabama’s preseason camp has been who will earn the starting quarterback role. However, that won’t matter if the players on the other end of passes aren’t doing their job.

Dropped passes have been an all too common theme for Alabama’s receiving corps over the past year. According to Pro Football Focus, Alabama recorded 23 drops over 438 pass attempts last season. That 5.25% drop rate ranked fifth-worst in the SEC and played a big part in the team missing the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.

Those issues lingered on into the spring as receivers continued to struggle with pulling in passes during the A-Day game. Preseason camp hasn’t been much different as sources close to the program have continued to include dropped passes when pointing out flaws in the offense.

Even Saban voiced his displeasure with the struggles following Alabama’s first preseason scrimmage last week.

“I mean, if you're a receiver, why do they call your receiver supposed to be able to catch the ball, right? I mean, that's what receiver means. So you should never drop a ball. And you know, that's something that we got to stay focused on.”

Following Alabama’s second preseason scrimmage Saturday, Saban provided a bit of optimism when asked for an update on the unit.

“Our receivers have really improved. I think they played faster and are playing with more confidence,” Saban said. “I think we’ve had less drops. Obviously the goal is you never want to have any drops, and we’re going to continue to work on that.”

Sources from Saturday’s scrimmage painted a somewhat different picture of Alabama’s receivers on the day, telling TideIllustrated that there were several drops on the afternoon.

Still, with seven former Rivals100 receivers on the roster, there’s hope Alabama’s drops dilemma will soon be a thing of the past.

“I think we’re more consistent, you know and with what we’re doing, I think we’re more confident,” Saban said. “So I think that’s helpful to the quarterbacks as well as the confidence of the receivers.”