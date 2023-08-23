TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama might announce a starting quarterback next week, but it won’t mark the end of its battle behind center.

During his post-practice press conference Wednesday, Nick Saban was asked whether there is a downside to his quarterback competition lingering on as the Crimson Tide heads into game week for its season opener against Middle Tennessee State.

Perhaps there is, but as far as the head coach is concerned, that’s out of his control.

“That’s kind of up to them,” Saban said. “Like I said before, I told the quarterbacks, I said, ‘quit looking around for me to make a decision about who we’re going to play. How bout you playing good enough that I don’t have a choice. That’s what you can control. That’s what you can do, and somebody needs to do that.”

According to sources, Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner all received first-team snaps at times during the team’s second and final scrimmage over the weekend. Of that group, Milroe was the only one to work exclusively with the first-team offense.

At the moment, it looks unlikely that Saban will name his starting quarterback before the season opener on Sept. 2. However, that might not end up mattering.

“Where you all think that whoever we name is a starter for the first game, that’s like the end of it. It’s not the end of it,” Saban said. “It’s just the beginning. What if a guy doesn’t play good? He’s not entitled to keep playing. And the guy that doesn’t play has got every opportunity to practice and be more consistent and win the team over so that when he gets an opportunity to play, he plays really well. I mean, we have changed quarterbacks around here a few times during the season. So I know you guys are looking for an end, but it’s not even going to be the end in the first game.”

As for the original question of whether or not the delay could end up hurting the team in any way, Saban said that may have to be something his team has to overcome early in the season.

“We’re gonna make the best of it for our team,” Saban said. “And our team has to make the best of it, as well. Whoever plays the position, everybody’s got to play while around them and do the best job that they can to help them play well.”