Nick Saban says Alabama QB signee Ty Simpson is 'made of the right stuff'

Two years ago, Nick Saban lit up when talking about bringing in Bryce Young as the nation's top quarterback in the 2020 class.

“I just absolutely love the guy, his character,” Saban of the five-star prospect at the time. “He’s got a great family. He’s got all the right stuff, and I think that’s really important in the quarterback position. “

Young has lived up to that hype in his first year as Alabama’s starter this season, earning the Heisman Trophy while passing for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns with just four interceptions over 13 games. While the sophomore is set to return to the Tide next season, Saban provided a similar ringing endorsement to his possible future replacement, Ty Simpson, on Wednesday.

“We’re always excited to get a quality quarterback,” Saban said, “and Ty Simpson is certainly someone that we recruited a long time, know a lot about, is made of the right stuff and certainly has a lot of talent and ability.”

Sound familiar?

Simpson, Alabama’s lone quarterback in the 2022 class, doesn’t join the Tide with quite the same hype as Young but is still regarded as one of the nation’s top passers. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound passer is rated as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback and No. 31 overall player in his class. During his senior season of high school, Simpson was named Tennessee’s Gatorade Player of the Year after throwing for 2,921 yards and 44 touchdowns while rushing for 1,206 yards and 15 more scores while leading his team to a 15-1 record and a state title.

“The guy's got a really good arm,” Saban said of Simpson on Wednesday. “He's very accurate. He's smart. He's kind of one of those guys that loves football, is always asking football questions, wants to learn as much as he can. I think sometimes those guys get referred to as football junkies, but that's a good thing and certainly a good thing at the quarterback position. I think he's bright. He's smart, he's a good decision-maker. He's very instinctive as a player. He can make plays with his feet.

“I just think in every way he was the guy we targeted in this class as being the guy we wanted and we felt very fortunate that we were able to get him.”

Simpson told BamaInsider that he is set to join the team Thursday as it begins preparations for its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Cincinnati on Dec. 31. The idea was brought up to the signee by Saban, who encouraged him to get to campus early in order to speed up his acclimation period at the next level.

“Obviously it will help his development,” Saban said, “and it’ll help us by having another hand at that position, which is always important, whether it’s scout team or taking reps with the first and second team in terms of his development.”

Simpson won’t be the first incoming Alabama quarterback to lend a hand in bowl preparation. Jalen Hurts famously played the role of Deshaun Watson to help prepare the Tide for its national championship matchup against Clemson during the 2015 season. Current Alabama Paul Tyson also participated in bowl practices after joining the team in 2018.

Simpson said he isn’t exactly sure of what to expect, but joked that he’ll seek out some sympathy from Bronko Nagurski winner Will Anderson Jr. before taking the practice field.

“I’m going to tell Will Anderson before it starts to just stay on that side and don’t touch me as much,” he said with a laugh.

Saban isn’t the only college head coach to voice his belief in Simpson. The incoming quarterback is the son of Tennessee Martin head coach Jason Simpson. Before committing Alabama last February, the four-star passer said he consulted his father to make sure he was ready for the challenge of playing for the Crimson Tide.

“Before I committed to Alabama, I asked him, ‘Am I good enough to go there? Am I good enough to be behind Tua [Tagovailoa] and Jalen and Mac [Jones] and Bryce and Jalen Milroe and Paul Tyson and all those guys?’ Simpson told BamaInsider. “He thought, ‘Yeah son, I think you are.’ That was really special to me.”

Thursday, Simpson will take the first steps toward proving both his father and his head coach right on the field.

“I’m really excited for my opportunity to not only grow as a player but also grow as a man in a great organization,” Simpson told BamaInsider. “Being down there Thursday for bowl practice, I’m really excited about that. I can’t wait to be around my new teammates and my new coaches.”