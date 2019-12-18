TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Even as Tua Tagovailoa contemplates his future, Nick Saban has reason to feel comfortable about the future of the quarterback position at Alabama. During his Early Signing Day news conference, the head coach gushed over the latest member of the Crimson Tide’s quarterback room, five-star recruit Bryce Young, who signed his National Letter of Intent to Alabama earlier in the day Wednesday. “It’s always important to get a really quality quarterback which we feel really good about Bryce Young,” Saban said. “The guy was outstanding as a high school player. Very mature, very smart, good leader, played at a great program, has high expectations for himself as well as what the team should accomplish.”

Young, the top-rated dual-threat quarterback and No. 3 player overall, is coming off a stellar senior season in which he completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns with six interceptions while adding another 357 yards and 10 more scores on the ground. The Gatorade Football Player of the Year in California led Mater Dei High school to the state championship game as the Mustangs finished ranked as the No. 2 team in the country, according to MaxPreps. “I just absolutely love the guy, I love his character,” Saban said. “He’s got a great family. He’s got all the right stuff, and I think that’s really important at the quarterback position. You’ve me say this many times before, when you play quarterback, it’s hard to play that position when the people around you don’t play well. So having great leadership qualities can really contribute to that, and I think Bryce certainly possesses those qualities.” Young will join an already talented quarterback room at Alabama which currently features Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson. Later Wednesday, Tua Tagovailoa posted a tweet stating “Decisions, decisions” with a thinking emoji.

Decisions, decisions 🤔 — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) December 18, 2019

Tagovailoa, who dislocated hip last month, is currently deciding whether to return to Alabama for his senior season or enter the NFL Draft. The left-hander was at one time projected to be the top pick in the draft, but concerns over his injury might see him slip down draft boards, giving him reason to consider what is best for his future. Tagovailoa has until Jan. 20 to make his decision. One player Young likely won’t be competing with at quarterback next season is fellow 2020 teammate Kristian Story. Story, a four-star athlete, earned Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year honors after leading Lanett High School to the Class 1A state championship this season. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound playmaker set the Alabama records for career touchdowns (175) and career total yards (13, 219). Story played multiple positions for Lanett, including quarterback where he three for 2,865 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He also earned all-state honors at safety during his junior year. “Kristian Story is a great athlete,” Saban said. “I think Kristian actually sees himself maybe at another position. And he’s been so productive in so many ways, whether it’s running the ball, throwing touchdown passes, making interceptions on defense. I think this guy is a unique athlete with a great character. You know, his dad’s a coach. He’s very bright, smart, plays the game very instinctively wherever he plays. And as I always tell guys, ‘Look, we want you to play where you think you have the best opportunity to develop a career as a football player.’ We give everybody an opportunity to do that, and we certainly will in this case as well. He’ll determine where he starts out playing, and then if we think that there’s a better spot for him then we’ll go from there.”

