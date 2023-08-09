Nick Saban believes he has “six or seven” starters when it comes to this season’s offensive line. Speaking to the media Wednesday afternoon, the head coach detailed his options across his offensive front, complimenting the unit for how it has performed so far in preseason camp.

Saban began his assessment by commenting on redshirt sophomore Terrence Ferguson, who has been working at left guard with the first-team unit throughout camp. Ferguson took part in just 53 offensive snaps over five games last season but has earned plenty of praise over the Tide’s first six practices this month.

“Terrence Ferguson is playing really, really well,” Saban said. “He's gotten bigger and stronger. He's also been very explosive and had an explosive power and body quickness. And he's very confident in what he's doing. We're playing him at center some too which he's done a good job of that. He's showing a lot of maturity, and I look at him as a starter on our team. I think we have six or seven guys who may be starters. So we're seeing what the best combination is as we go through camp.”

Ferguson is one of a handful of possible newcomers on this year’s offensive line as Alabama also has a battle at the left tackle position between redshirt freshman Elijah Pritchett and true freshman Kadyn Proctor.

Elijah Pritchett played in just two games while recovering from a pectoral injury during his debut season last year. Proctor came to Alabama as the top-rated offensive lineman in this year’s class. During Saturday’s open practice, Pritchett began the day with the first team before leaving with an ankle injury. From there, Proctor took his place at left tackle with the first-team offense.

““They’re in competition,” Saban said. “I think both guys need to develop and play with a little bit more consistency in terms of the very things I’ve been talking about in terms of paying attention to detail, doing little things right, and being able to stay focused when they get tired.”

While both Pritchett and Proctor came to Alabama as five-star talents, freshmen growing pains are inevitable between the pair. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, Saban believes the unit has several veterans capable of finding their footing.

Both being highly recruited individuals, the two lineman are expected to be in a close race for the starting position at offensive tackle. However, Saban believes that they still need to show a little more if they truly want the spot. Like most freshmen, they must adjust to Saban’s style of football and how precise you need to be with everything they do.

“I really liked the attitude and maturity of the offensive line and the leadership we have in that position,” Saban said. “So those guys are going to be pretty demanding on those guys to buy in and do things at the right level. Nobody’s disappointed in their development, but if they’re going to be starters, there’s an expectation that goes with that too. I think that’s something we need to continue to work to get them to be able to do on a consistent basis.”

The right side of Alabama’s offensive line seems a bit more certain as junior J.C. Latham has retain his starting role at right tackle while sophomore Tyler Booker has filled in nicely at right guard. Senior Seth McLaughlin has been the primary center this offseason, but graduate Darrian Dalcourt is also a possibility at that position.

Alabama took part in its sixth of 20 practices leading up to game week for its season opener against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2. Wednesday’s workout was Alabama’s first in full pads since the beginning of camp. The Crimson Tide will hold its first scrimmage of camp on Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.