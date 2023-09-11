TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama stuck with starting quarterback Jalen Milroe for the entirety of last weekend’s 34-24 loss to Texas. However, if the Crimson Tide does decide to make a move behind center in the future, its leading backup option appears to be progressing well.

During his Monday news conference, Nick Saban was asked about Tyler Buchner, who is listed behind Milroe on Alabama’s depth chart. The head provided a positive update on the Notre Dame transfer, stating he has followed up a solid preseason camp by continually showing progress this month.

"He played really well in the last scrimmage, and he's done well in practice,” Saban said. “So we feel really good about how he's continued to improve and develop and gain confidence in what he is doing and have a good feeling around his teammates and receivers.”

Milroe struggled through most of the opener against Texas, failing to lead Alabama to touchdowns on its first eight possessions. The redshirt sophomore eventually found his rhythm late, even giving the Crimson Tide a lead on a 49-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Burton near the end of the third quarter. However, he was unable to complete the comeback, throwing a costly interception in the fourth quarter.

Milroe completed 14 of 27 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions while adding 44 rushing yards against Texas. Following the game, Saban was asked whether or not he considered taking the starter out of the game at any point in the night.

“I did. But when he put the drive together to go down the field and score when we got ahead, I thought that gave him a lot of confidence,” Saban said. “But we never, ever discussed it. I can’t sit here and say the thought doesn’t come to mind for any player that’s having a difficult time. But he made some good plays at the end of the game, and that was good to see. Obviously, the interception was critical in the game. So we’re just gonna work to try to get all our players better.”

While Buchner did not play against Texas, he came off the bench to lead two drives during Alabama’s season-opening win over Middle Tennessee State. The redshirt sophomore took 13 snaps against the Blue Raiders, completing 3 of 5 passes for 27 yards while adding a 9-yard touchdown run.

Buchner has spent the past two seasons working under first-year Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at Notre Dame. The right-hander began last season as the Irish’s starting quarterback before suffering a shoulder injury that kept him out 10 games. He was able to return in time to lead Notre Dame to a 45-38 victory over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, completing 18 of 33 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions while adding 61 yards and two more scores on the ground.

No. 10 Alabama (1-1) will travel to South Florida (1-1) this weekend for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.