Nick Saban says NFL teams will get a 'consistent player' in Isaiah Buggs
MOBILE, Ala. — Isaiah Buggs is keeping to himself this week. The former Alabama defensive lineman opted to refrain from much of the Senior Bowl's media availability, taking just a couple minutes to answer a handful of questions from reporters on Tuesday. Instead, he’s looking to make his statement on the field.
Buggs is coming off a senior season that saw him lead Alabama with 9.5 sacks and finish second on the team with 13.5 tackles for a loss. This week his aim is to show scouts he can maintain that production against a roster full of NFL prospects.
“These are some of the best players from all across the country in the Senior Bowl,” Buggs said following Tuesday’s practice. “Everybody knows what's expected, so everybody is giving it their all.”
Buggs said his biggest focus this week will be showing off his versatility while proving to scouts that he can finish plays. The former may be crucial toward improving his draft status.
While the defensive lineman kept his answers brief, he was one of the early talking points this week following player weigh-ins. After being listed at 6-foot-5 on Alabama’s official roster, Buggs measured in at 6-foot-2 5/8, 295 pounds on Tuesday. That height discrepancy might mean a shift inside at the next level as most NFL teams will likely view him as a defensive tackle. Buggs has lined up both inside and outside during practices this week, often going up against former Alabama center Ross Pierschbacher.
“I played all over, even at Bama I played inside, outside,” Buggs said. “It doesn’t matter. You can put me anywhere on the field, and I’ll get it done.”
Due to rainy weather, players practiced in South Alabama’s indoor facility on Wednesday, meaning media members were not granted their typical access. However, the change in venue didn’t stop Alabama head coach from getting a chance to support his former players.
Nick Saban on Isaiah Buggs pic.twitter.com/2CuIKKFD2t— Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) January 23, 2019
“The thing that people underestimate is Isaiah Buggs practices every day against (former Alabama left tackle) Jonah Williams,” Saban said on ESPNU. “You talk to our players who are in the league now; they talk about how they were challenged every day in practice and how that helped them improve and become a more consistent player. I think whoever gets Buggs is going to get that kind of player.”
Tuesday, Buggs said he had already talked to a couple of NFL teams. He’ll likely speak with several more before the end of the week. Buggs is the No. 10 defensive tackle in the CBS draft prospect rankings. He ranks as the No. 8 defensive tackle, according to Walter Football, which projects him to be selected in either the second or third round.
"I've grown a lot, playing under Nick Saban and that program,” Buggs said. “They truly taught me to be the best person I could be, on and off the field.”
Buggs is one of three Alabama players at the Senior Bowl, joining Pierschbacher and outside linebacker Christian Miller. Buggs and Pierschbacher will play together for the South team during Saturday’s game. Miler is set to arrive Thursday and will only participate in meetings with teams while he continues to recover from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the national championship game.
Players will participate in one final practice Thursday. The Senior Bowl will be held on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT inside of Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The game will be televised on NFL Network.