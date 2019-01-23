MOBILE, Ala. — Isaiah Buggs is keeping to himself this week. The former Alabama defensive lineman opted to refrain from much of the Senior Bowl's media availability, taking just a couple minutes to answer a handful of questions from reporters on Tuesday. Instead, he’s looking to make his statement on the field.

Buggs is coming off a senior season that saw him lead Alabama with 9.5 sacks and finish second on the team with 13.5 tackles for a loss. This week his aim is to show scouts he can maintain that production against a roster full of NFL prospects.

“These are some of the best players from all across the country in the Senior Bowl,” Buggs said following Tuesday’s practice. “Everybody knows what's expected, so everybody is giving it their all.”

Buggs said his biggest focus this week will be showing off his versatility while proving to scouts that he can finish plays. The former may be crucial toward improving his draft status.

While the defensive lineman kept his answers brief, he was one of the early talking points this week following player weigh-ins. After being listed at 6-foot-5 on Alabama’s official roster, Buggs measured in at 6-foot-2 5/8, 295 pounds on Tuesday. That height discrepancy might mean a shift inside at the next level as most NFL teams will likely view him as a defensive tackle. Buggs has lined up both inside and outside during practices this week, often going up against former Alabama center Ross Pierschbacher.

“I played all over, even at Bama I played inside, outside,” Buggs said. “It doesn’t matter. You can put me anywhere on the field, and I’ll get it done.”

Due to rainy weather, players practiced in South Alabama’s indoor facility on Wednesday, meaning media members were not granted their typical access. However, the change in venue didn’t stop Alabama head coach from getting a chance to support his former players.