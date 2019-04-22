Nick Saban is in good condition after undergoing a successful hip replacement surgery Monday.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Benton Emblom of Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center roughly a week after Saban announced he was having a procedure done on the hip following Alabama’s A-Day game.

“Coach Saban underwent successful robotic-assisted right hip replacement surgery this afternoon with our hip specialist, Dr. Benton Emblom and the team at Andrews Sports Medicine,” team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said in a release distributed by Alabama. “Coach is resting comfortably and we anticipate a full recovery. He should be able to return to work in the very near future, and we’ll have him back out on the golf course, with hopefully a few more yards off the tee, as soon as possible.”

Saban is entering his 13th season at Alabama. His contract runs through the 2025 season. The 67-year-old head coach still takes an active role during Alabama’s practices where he works directly with the cornerbacks as a self-described “graduate assistant.”

“This has a little bothersome, and I don’t want to go into the fall with this being a problem,” Saban said of his hips on A-Day. “I want to get it fixed because I don’t want to coach for one more year, I want to coach for a lot of more years. So, whenever things like this come up, I want to be aggressive and proactive to try and get it taken care of. We’ll certainly do that, and we’ve got really good people to do it.”