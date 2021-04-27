It’s been 10 years since the April 27 tornadoes tore through Tuscaloosa, Ala., killing 53 people including six University of Alabama students. Tuesday, Nick Saban held a press conference to reflect on that tragic day and how it affected him, his team and the community.

Nick Saban’s intro

"Well, obviously this is a day to be remembered by a lot of folks and how they were affected probably one of the most devastating storms, tornadoes that this part of the state has ever seen. This certainly is something that affected our community in a huge way personally, affected our team, affected our families. And we all know somebody who was affected by this storm in a pretty dramatic way.

“But I also think that because of this storm, it really galvanized the community in a lot of ways a lot of people came together to help each other. A lot of people contributed to what we had to do to rebuild our community, and it’s actually better now than ever before.

“It’s certainly something that our presence was really necessary. It was something that — we try to do a lot for a lot of people, Terry and I in Nick’s Kids — but I think our presence, just being there for people was really probably one of the most important things that we did. And I think that’s a lesson for a lot of us to learn that when something bad happens people need the support of other people. It’s something that really made us feel a part of the community.”

How special was it to see the 2011 football team rally behind the community?

"Well, I think first of all, I was really proud of our team. I think it’s really an important lesson of life for these guys to learn how to give, give back to the community, give back to our fans, give back to the people who supported us, which is exactly what I said to the players 10 years ago. Their response to that was phenomenal in terms of things that they did out in the community to help other people.

"I know the players helped Mrs. Terry with Nick’s Kids. Thompson Tractor gave bulldozers, and she had [D.J.] Fluker on the bulldozer. I think it galvanized our team, and I think our team really wanted to accomplish something special for the community by winning a championship. And I think that the community certainly supported the team in a different kind of spirit than we’ve ever had, motivated by what was a horrific event in terms of something that we all had to deal with, but I do think there were a lot of positive lessons that were learned. Certainly, I was really proud of our team for winning the Disney Spirit Award for community service for all the things that they did to help people in the community. So it was pretty special."

What does it say that the entire state, even rivals schools, banned together as one?

"I think when you’re talking about something like this, you’re not talking about one school versus another — you’re talking about people. I think everybody in the state really contributed in a positive way in many different parts of the state, especially here in Tuscaloosa. A lot of Auburn folks came up here and helped in a lot of ways. But again, I think we’re talking about people, we’re not talking about who likes what school and all that. I think that that kind of compassion is something that really makes you feel proud of being in the state of Alabama."

What were the emotions you were going through while trying to track down players after the storm?

“They said there was going to be a storm. I got in the car. I drove home. There was probably 20 — Kristen was in school, Nicholas was in school here at the time — there were probably 20 girls from Kristen’s sorority at the house, boots everywhere, umbrellas everywhere, backpacks everywhere. [We were] concerned for our son and his safety because his house was significantly damaged in the storm. And, of course, you’ve got your team and you’ve got your players and how did they get affected by what happened?

“It was a pretty anxious time to be honest with you, and that anxiety didn’t really let up until the next day when we sort of could assess the damage. One of our players [Carson Tinker] lost his fiance which was something that was very difficult for all the players to deal with. There was also growing out of that anxiety a tremendous response to help people in the community. It was a pretty anxious day, no doubt.”

How did that event change the way you see the role that your team plays in the community?

"I don’t know that it really ever changed how I think. We’ve always tried to get the players to get involved in the community. Sometimes it’s hard for players to understand just ‘how can I be involved, how can I help, what can I do,’ and I think this tragic event just created such an opportunity to help so many people in so many ways. I couldn’t be prouder of the way our team responded to that, and we still have lots of guys who do a really good job in community service and trying to help other people in the community. I think compassion for other people is a quality that sometimes gets a little undervalued but is probably on of the best qualities anybody could have.”

How much did the storms change you personally and the tie you have with Tuscaloosa?

"I do think it sort of galvanized us in this community in a lot of ways. A lot of relationships were formed and forged from what happened on that tragic day. All the people who support Nick’s Kids became friends and family, and we became a part of the community. I know Mrs. Terry is working on the 18th house, and that all got born out of this whole tornado in terms of the 13 houses that we built pretty immediately and the players' contribution to those houses.

“It’s pretty amazing that we’re building a house and Tua’s [Tagovailoa] up on the scaffold and I’ve got to tell Mrs. Terry, ‘Can he do something on the ground?’ Some of those memories and having all these young people knowing that they contribute something to help someone else, it’s a really good feeling and it sort of galvanized us as a part of this community.”