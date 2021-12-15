Nick Saban provides vague injury update on two Alabama defensive backs

On a day centered around adding to Alabama’s future roster, Nick Saban was asked Wednesday about the status of two of his current players. Starting cornerbacks Josh Jobe (foot) and Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) are both dealing with injuries, putting their availability in question for No. 1 Alabama’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31.

Last week, BamaInsider confirmed that Josh Jobe had surgery on his toe and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, Armour-Davis has been sidelined in each of Alabama’s past two games.

Alabama is set to return to practice on Thursday in preparation for its matchup against Cincinnati. While Saban was reluctant to go in-depth about injuries before then, he did provide a brief update on both Armour-Davis and Jobe moving forward.

“I don’t know what Jayln Armour-Davis’ status will be, how much he’ll be able to do in practice, where he will be physically,” Saban said. “I know he wants to try to play in the game.

“Josh Jobe played with a turf toe all year long, and it got to the point where it was very difficult for him to practice and be able to play. So he’s very doubtful for the game.”

Jobe, a senior, has started 11 games over 12 appearances this season. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound cornerback has two interceptions and four pass breakups to go with 38 tackles, including one for a loss.

Armour-Davis, a redshirt junior, has started in all 10 games he’s appeared in. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound cornerback is tied for the team lead with three interceptions and has four pass breakups over 10 starts.

If Jobe and Armour-Davis are unable to go, they would likely be replaced by freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry and junior Khyree Jackson. McKinstry, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, has started four games over 12 appearances. The five-star freshman has an interception and a pass breakup to go with 17 tackles and a sack on the season. Jackson, 6-foot-3, 197, has appeared in 10 games recording two tackles.

Alabama (12-1) will take on Cincinnati (13-0) in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31 at 2:30 p.m. CT inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The winner will advance to the national championship game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis against either No. 2 Michigan or No. 3 Georgia.