It’s looking more likely that Alabama will be down a running back for Saturday’s SEC Championship Game. During the SEC’s news conference Thursday, Nick Saban provided an update on the status of starting running back Jase McClellan, who injured his foot during last week’s Iron Bowl.

"He's not been able to do a lot," Saban said. "So we'll how he does today, where he is and I'd say that we'd have to say he's probably questionable for the game at this point, but I think it's probably too early to tell."

McClellan re-aggravated a previous injury in his foot during Alabama’s final drive against Auburn last weekend. He was later seen on the sideline on crutches while wearing a walking boot on his left foot. Saban listed McClellan as “day-to-day” on Sunday.

McClellan is averaging 4.84 yards per carry and has a team-leading 803 yards to go with six touchdowns on the ground this season. He also has 13 receptions for 126 yards. Before leaving the game against Auburn, he recorded 66 yards on 15 carries while also pulling in an 8-yard reception.

In the event McClellan is not available, Alabama will likely turn to fellow senior Roydell Williams as its starter. Williams has 497 yards and four touchdowns on 94 carries to go with 10 receptions for 49 yards and a score through the air this season. He had eight carries for 30 yards and a touchdown against Auburn. He also helped the Crimson Tide pick up a crucial fourth-and-1 on its final drive.

Outside of McClellan and Williams, Alabama’s backfield includes sophomore Jam Miller as well as prized true freshmen Justice Haynes and Richard Young.

“The running back group as a whole is very encouraging,” Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker said Tuesday. “Like I mentioned when I was doing media back in the spring, just to have as many young guys and we have and have Roydell as well, that experience that he brings. They’re all ready. They’re plug-and-play. It’s really hard to tell a difference of who’s back there at running back because everybody does their job and they do it really well.”