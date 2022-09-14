Alabama will have to wait a bit longer to receive reinforcements to its receiving corps. During his appearance on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, Nick Saban provided an update on injured receiver Tyler Harrell, stating the Louisville transfer is still dealing with a sprained foot and will be available for Saturday’s 3 p.m. CT kickoff against Louisiana Monroe inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"He has not been able to practice this week,” Saban said. “He will not play in this game. He's kind of day-to-day with this foot [injury] that he has. Hopefully, he'll be back sometime soon."

Harrell has yet to make his Alabama debut since joining the team this offseason. He was seen in a walking boot before the season opener against Utah State on Sept. 3 and did not make the trip to Texas with the team last weekend.

Harrell led Louisville averaging 29.06 yards per catch last season, pulling in 18 receptions for 523 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. According to Louisville Report, Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield said the 6-foot, 194-pound receiver recorded a hand-timed 4.19 time in the 40-yard dash last offseason.

Alabama is already without a pair of other receivers in sophomore JoJo Earle and freshman Aaron Anderson. Earle suffered a Jones fracture early last month and isn’t expected back until Oct. 1 at the earliest, according to Saban. The head coach has not provided an update on Anderson after stating the five-star freshman was dealing with a “little knee injury” during preseason camp.

Alabama’s receiving corps struggled early during last week’s 20-19 victory over Texas, recording just three receptions for 14 yards over the first three quarters before coming to life of the Crimson Tide’s final three drives. Still, the unit finished the game with a combined 13 receptions for 109 yards as none of Alabama’s wide receivers reached the 40-yard mark through the air.

“We didn’t play fast and do as good a job in terms of, but I do think that in the fourth quarter we sort of came of age a little bit. Played faster, made plays, spread ‘em out a little bit more. Did a little better job, you know, in giving them a chance and they took advantage of it. So, I saw some maturation in the fourth quarter with those guys playing with confidence and making plays.”

Despite dealing with injuries, Alabama’s receiving corps could be dealt a break in the coming weeks as its next three opponents have all struggled to stop opposing offenses through the air. Louisiana-Monroe ranks No. 86 in the nation allowing 240 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt (297.7 passing yards allowed per game) and Arkansas (350.5) are the bottom two pass defenses in the SEC.