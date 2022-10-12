TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is still waiting on the status of its starting quarterback, but it knows it will have a key member of its defense back in time for this weekend’s trip to Tennesee. During his post-practice press conference, Nick Saban provided a pair of injury updates, stating Bryce Young (shoulder) and linebacker Jaylen Moody (bruised kidney) have both practiced this week.

Young suffered an AC sprain to his right shoulder during Alabama’s game against Arkansas on Oct. 1. He was fully dressed out over the weekend and expressed a desire to enter the game late during the Crimson Tide’s 24-20 victory over Texas A&M. However, he did not make an appearance against the Aggies. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe, who made his first collegiate start.

During the SEC teleconference Wednesday morning, Saban said the starting quarterback has been able to practice and is “making progress” with his shoulder. Following practice, Saban elaborated on that update.

“Byrce continues to practice a little bit more,” Saban said. “We’ve got him on a little bit of a pitch count just to kind of wean him back into it and see how it goes. We expect him to do even a little more tomorrow.”

Moody, who started Alabama’s first five games at the Will linebacker position, missed last week’s game while dealing with a bruised kidney. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Deontae Lawson.

“He’s practiced all week, and he hasn’t had any complications,” Saban said. “So I think he’ll be OK.”

No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 in the SEC) will travel to No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff Saturday inside Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.