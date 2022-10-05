Alabama still faces uncertainty behind center heading into Saturday’s game against Texas A&M. During his appearance on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, Nick Saban provided the latest on Bryce Young, stating the quarterback is still considered “day-to-day” after leaving last weekend’s win over Arkansas with a shoulder injury.

“He’s doing some things in practice,” Saban said. “He’s still listed as day-to-day, and no decision is going to be made until he decides and we decide from a medical staff standpoint whether he can go out there and functionally do his job.”

Young suffered an AC sprain in his right shoulder as he hit the ground hard just before releasing an incomplete pass during the second quarter. After making his way to Alabama’s locker room, he returned to the sideline for the second half but did not return to the game. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe. Monday, Saban said Young’s injury is not considered a long-term setback.

Through five games, Young has completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also added 154 yards and three more scores on the ground. Before leaving the game against Arkansas, he completed 7 of 13 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

After replacing Young, Milroe completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown while adding 91 yards and a touchdown with his feet against Arkansas. He has appeared in four games this season, completing 59.3% of his throws (16 of 27) for 151 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Along with his update on Young, Saban also announced that junior linebacker Demouy Kennedy will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. The former five-star recruit exited last weekend’s game with an injury. He recorded one tackle over five games this season, serving on special teams as well as a reserve linebacker.

Kennedy came to Alabama as the No. 34 overall player and the top player in the state of Alabama in the 2020 class. Last season he served as an emergency running back in addition to his role on defense. He recorded 16 yards on seven carries on offense while tallying seven tackles on defense and special teams.

Alabama will play host to Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 8, for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS.