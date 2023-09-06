TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Reporters certainly aren’t overlooking this week’s matchup. During his two media appearances Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was quizzed on just about every aspect of Texas’ program. While Saban has been known to chastise reporters for their lack of interest in the game itself, that wasn't the case this week as No. 3 Alabama prepares to host No. 11 Texas on Saturday in what will be college football’s premiere matchup. Saban was asked just one Texas question during his Monday press conference as reporters instead focused on injury updates and evaluations from the season-opening win over Middle Tennessee State. Wednesday, the attention shifted to the Longhorns as seven of the 16 questions the head coach fielded on the day were directly about certain aspects Texas had to offer. For comparison, last week Saban was asked just two questions about MTSU leading into Alabama’s opener. Here’s a look at each of Saban’s evaluations of the Longhorns.

On Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers

“He’s a really good player. He does a great job with their offense. He reads coverages well. He’s accurate with the ball. They’ve got really good skill guys outside, and they’re able to take advantage of that. It’s gonna be a real challenge for us to affect him, No. 1, but also do a good job of covering their guys.”

On Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy

“He’s a really good player. He’s very fast, got really good hands, runs good routes, can drop his weight and get in and our breaks. They put him in some spots that they can advantage of that and get him the ball. And he’s an outstanding player, probably one of the best receivers in the country.”

On Texas' offensive line

“First of all, they’ve got a really, really good scheme in terms of the way they try to run the ball. They try to formation you, the motions that they use, the formations that they use. And their offensive line does a good job of getting a hat on a hat. They’re big. They can play physical. They’re athletic. They’re pretty good pass blockers. So they’re just a good all-around group, and they have plenty of experience. I think this is one of the best, better offensive teams personnel-wise and scheme-wise and the way they’re coached to play and execute of anyone that we’ll see this year.”

On Texas' defensive line

“The two inside guys are really, really good. Strong, powerful, athletic, can pass rush, really hard to block, don't give up a lot of movement inside, which makes it difficult to run. Their ends are athletic and they do a good job of playing together as a team. They've got really good energy and enthusiasm. They played really well last week. It's a very good defensive team. It would be challenging for us to be able to get movement on the people we need to get movement on so we can have some balance on offense. They'll be challenges in pass protection as well.”

On former Alabama linebacker Nico Johnson, who is a graduate assistant at Texas

“Nico is a great person, smart player, was very productive here as a player. Has got great character. I think would be a great coach. He's smart, he's bright, he's industrious, he's a hard worker. So I don't think there's any question about the fact that he would be an outstanding coach.”

On Texas' secondary

“Yeah, well they’ve got some really good players. They’ve got an outstanding corner. They got a couple really good safeties. They’ve got experience. These guys, fast reactors. They play man-to-man, they can cover you. They tackle well. They can play the ball. They’re good man-to-man players, so those three factors in the secondary are always thing you look for to really have a successful unit and it’s gonna be a challenge for us to be able to beat man-to-man and to be able to take advantage of things in the passing game. “I mean, the challenge is, you gotta protect, you gotta be able to get open and you gotta be able to throw the ball accurately when it all happens so that’s what we're focused on trying to get our guys to do.”

On Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian