TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a slow start to life at Alabama, Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell is beginning to show some progress. During his post-practice news conference Wednesday, Nick Saban provided an update on the redshirt junior receiver, revealing that he’s beginning to get more reps after being limited with a sprained foot earlier in camp.

“ I think he’s starting to get more confident,” Saban said. “I do think he’s a guy that because of his speed can help us. I think he’s got to continue to make progress, and we’re certainly working with him. And he’s had a great attitude about doing it. And we’ll just sort of keep on keeping on with him.”

Harrell created a bit of buzz after announcing his transfer to Alabama in April. The speedy receiver has been clocked with a sub-4.3 time in the 40-yard dash. Last season he led Louisville averaging 29.06 yards per catch while recording 523 yards and a team-high six touchdowns through the air.

Earlier this offseason, Saban praised Harrell for his athletic ability while stating he needs to “get it channeled in the right direction.” According to sources, the transfer has shown flashes during camp this month but has been slow to pick up Alabama’s offense. Now that he is returning to full strength, the hope is that those struggles will begin to dissipate in time for the start of the season.

“He’s been working really hard,” quarterback Bryce Young said earlier in camp. “ He's been asking a bunch of questions, soaking everything in. And then obviously throughout the offseason, we've seen a lot of speed. So down the field, he ran really well. He’s run a lot of stuff down the field, and like you said, being explosive is something that is definitely a premium for us.

“But really what sticks out is a willingness to learn. We’re right next to each other in the locker room. He's been asking me questions, signals, things that I like, stuff that he likes, just bouncing stuff off. So his willingness to learn, how quickly he can pick up on things, I think what he can do on the field is special on top of that. That stuff has really stuck out with me a lot.”

Harrell’s arrival was thought to help compensate for the loss of departing Biletnikoff Award finalist Jameson Williams, who was selected by the Detriot Lions in the first round of the NFL Draft after leading Alabama with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air last season. The Crimson Tide also brought in Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton, who led all Bulldogs wideouts with 497 receiving yards while pulling in five touchdown receptions last season.

Alabama also signed five freshman receivers in Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice and Shazz Preston who all possess track-star speed. Of that bunch, Prentice has stood out during camp, recording a handful of receptions in each of the team’s two scrimmages this month.

“I think that he’s showing promise with his quickness playing at the slot,” Saban said of Prentice on Wednesday. “ I think his opportunities have increased since JoJo [Earle] got hurt. He’s taken advantage of it, played fairly well. I still think he’s got a ways to go in terms of knowledge of the offense and doing things exactly like we’d like for him to do it. But he’s got great work ethic. He works hard every day. He’s got a great attitude. He’s really positive and upbeat about what he’s doing. He doesn’t get frustrated easily. I think all those things are contributing to his development.”

Alabama will hold three more practices this week before heading into game week for its season opener against Utah State on Sept. 3 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.