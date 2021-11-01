Nick Saban provides positive injury report on Drew Sanders

Alabama’s pass rush could receive a major boost over the weekend. During his Monday Zoom call with reporters, Nick Saban provided a positive injury report on Drew Sanders, stating the outside linebacker could be available for Saturday’s game against LSU.

“Drew will start practicing this week, and they're going to do further X-rays to see how he's healed," Saban said. "There's a good possibility that he may be cleared to play in this game."

Sanders has missed the last three games due to a hand/wrist injury. Before the setback, the sophomore took over the starting Sam linebacker role following Christopher Allen’s season-ending foot injury during the opener against Miami. Sanders has made three starts over five appearances this season, recording 20 tackles, including one stop for a loss with four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

Dallas Turner has filled in for Sanders over the past few weeks. The five-star freshman recorded a season-high five tackles in his first career start against Texas A&M on Oct. 9. Turner has 11 tackles, including one for a loss with a quarterback hurry over eight games.

No. 1 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in the SEC) will host LSU (4-4, 2-3) on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN.