Last week during Nick Saban's national signing day press conference, Saban provided insight into why Burton choose Alabama as his transfer destination. Click the play button to watch the video.

The Skinny on Burton

Junior for the 2022 season

2021: 26 receptions for 497-yards with 5 TDs

2020: 27 receptions for 404-yards with 3 TDs

Against Alabama in 2021: 5 total receptions for 64-yards