TAMPA, Fla., — Alabama was without a trio of notable players during its 17-3 victory at South Florida on Saturday. Following the game, Nick Saban revealed that receiver Kendrick Law did not travel with the team due to an illness while starting offensive lineman Tyler Booker (back spasms) and starting defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (ankle) sat out due to injuries.

Saban noted that Law was “very sick,” but said that he thinks the receiver will be “OK” moving forward. The head coach also said Oatis “should be OK” while stating that the team is hopeful to get Booker back for next week’s SEC opener against Ole Miss.

Booker worked at left guard with the first-team offense during warmups on Saturday and was one of three team captains for the game alongside edge rusher Chris Braswell and defensive back Malachi Moore. However, T.J. Ferguson took his place at left guard during the game.

The loss of Booker ended up contributing to a rough night for the line as it gave up five sacks for the second straight weekend.

“Book’s kind of the lead of the offensive line,” Saban said. “He certainly helps [true freshman left tackle Kadyn Proctor] play better because he plays beside him, makes all the call. I think [Proctor] has a lot more confidence when he’s in there.”

Oatis was replaced by Tim Smith, who finished second on the team with nine tackles, including four solo stops.

No. 10 Alabama will host Ole Miss next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.