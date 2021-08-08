Nick Saban provides injury updates on three Alabama players

Alabama kicked off its fall camp at the week at close to full strength. However, there was one noticeable absence as LaBryan Ray was missing from drills during the media viewing period of practice Friday. Sunday, Nick Saban provided an update on the redshirt senior defensive lineman, stating that he suffered a groin injury earlier this summer.

“I think LaBryan Ray has a pretty significant groin injury that he kinda got toward the end of the summer that may keep him out for a couple of weeks,” Saban said, “but hopefully we’ll get him back and he’ll be confident in his ability to play and we’ll just wait to see day-to-day how that goes.”

Ray has been riddled with injuries in recent years, limiting him to a combined 10 games over the past two seasons. He missed six games last season while dealing with an elbow injury he suffered in practice prior to the Georgia game.

While Ray's injury news serves as a setback, Saban did provide positive reports on two players who are recovering well from their respective injuries. Running back Trey Sanders is back in action after suffering a season-ending hip injury last November. Defensive back Malachi Moore is also participating in drills after dealing with back problems that caused him to miss the College Football Playoff in January.

Sanders is coming off his second straight season-ending injury after missing all of 2019 with a broken foot. The former five-star back recorded 134 yards on 30 carries before suffering his hip injury last season. His injury in November came a week after his best game to date as he averaged a team-high 6.7 yards per carry against Mississippi State, piling up a career-high 80 yards while also returning a kick 17 yards. Sanders was able to participate in dry-land running this spring but was still limited due to his injury.

“Trey Sanders I think is getting very close to being 100 percent,” Saban said. “The issue always with a player who has a significant injury like he had is how’s he going to respond when he actually starts having to play football and gets hit and has to hit other people. That’s an unknown that we’ll just have to wait and see because we’ve only been in shorts and helmets so far so we’ve had very limited contact. But we’re pleased with his progress, I’m pleased with his attitude. I see his burst in acceleration coming back and he’s been able to do it and repeat it on a day-to-day basis without having issue.

Moore earned SEC All-Freshman honors last season, making 10 starts at the Star position. The 6-foot, 182-pound defensive back led Alabama with three interceptions while also recording six pass deflections. He also registered 44 tackles, including four stops for a loss with a forced fumble and a 28-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Moore was limited this spring due to his injury.

“Malachi Moore has practiced each and every day so far,” Saban said. He did all summer long. So we’re hopeful that he won’t have any injuries but as we all know, those of us — including me — that have had some issues with their back, that sometimes these things reoccur with really — sometimes hard to figure what the reason for this is. What did I do? How did it happen? Why is it hurting again? So you never know about that part of it but so far he’s done a really, really good job.”

Along with his injury updates, Saban also hinted that tight end Jahleel Billingsley has not been at practice the first two days of camp. Billingsley had a breakout season last year, recording 287 yards and three touchdowns on 18 receptions.

“He does have a lot of ability, he can be a positive contributor on the team,” Saban said, “but he’s also got to buy into the principles and values of the team and be a good teammate and do the things that everyone else in the organization does so that he has the respect of his teammates. We’re certainly trying to help him do that, and hopefully, he’ll be back out there with us in a few days. We’ll see how that all develops.”

Alabama is off on Sunday but will resume camp on Monday with a 2:30 p.m. CT practice.