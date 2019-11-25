Saban said Ruggs and Mathis will return to practice Monday while stating Davis and Dale will continue to be evaluated. The head coach also ruled out freshman kicker/punter Will Reichard who has missed the past four games with a hip flexor injury.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After missing four notable players during last week’s game against Western Carolina, No. 5 Alabama appears to be returning back to full health in time for the Iron Bowl. During his Monday news conference, Nick Saban provided updates on receiver Henry Ruggs III (hip), and defensive linemen Raekwon Davis (ankle), D.J. Dale (knee) and Phidarian Mathis listing the quartet as “day-to-day.”

Despite being down to seven scholarship defensive linemen last week, Alabama held Western Carolina to 179 total yards. Christian Barmore and Tevita Musika made their first career starts while Byron Young recorded his third start.

“I think they did a pretty good job,” Saban said following the game. "I thought that especially on the inside runs, for the most part, we did a pretty good job… I felt like we controlled the line of scrimmage pretty well. (Western Carolina's) guys aren’t as big and physical as what we are going to face in the future, but I’m not disappointed.”

Alabama also fared well without Ruggs as it recorded 310 yards through the air over the weekend. However, the Crimson Tide will certainly welcome the extra help as it goes up against an Auburn defense which has held opponents to 196.9 yards per game this season.

Alabama (10-1, 6-1 in the SEC) will return to practice Monday afternoon as it begins preparation for Saturday’s game at No. 15 Auburn (8-3, 4-3) at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on CBS.