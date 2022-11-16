During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, Nick Saban provided an update on linebacker Kendrick Blackshire, who has missed the last four weeks with a wrist injury. According to Saban, the sophomore could return for next week’s Iron Bowl, but that will depend on how his injury progresses over the next week.

“He's got a wrist injury that they had to put pins in,” Saban said. “You’ve got to hold guys out when that happens to them because if the pins break, you’ve got a real problem. Until it heals, he's probably on the shelf."

Blackshire has played in seven games this season, serving on the kickoff coverage and kickoff return units in addition to his role as a backup inside linebacker. The 6-foot-2, 233-pound defender has six tackles, including one for a loss, to go with a quarterback hurry.

“He was making good progress,” Saban said. “He was playing well on special teams. He showed some maturity. He was a little bit more confident in understanding the defense and what he needed to do.”

Blackshire came to Alabama as the No. 7 inside linebacker and No. 123 overall player in the 2021 class. The Duncanville, Texas native played in nine games last season, recording three tackles while carving out a role on special teams.

No. 8 Alabama will host FCS opponent Austin Peay on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will not be televised but can be streamed on ESPN+.