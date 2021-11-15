Nick Saban provides injury updates on Roydell Williams, JoJo Earle

Alabama will be without two of its top reserves on offense for a while. During Saturday’s win over New Mexico State, the Crimson Tide saw running back Roydell Williams and wide receiver JoJo Earle leave the game due to injury. Monday, Nick Saban provided an update on the two players.

“Roydell is going to be out, he needs knee surgery,” Saban said. “JoJo does not need surgery, but he be out probably for a little bit of time as well. Those two guys are probably not going to be able to play — Roydell for a while, JoJo for maybe a week or two.”

Earle had to be carted to the locker room after injuring his left leg during a punt return in the first quarter. The freshman has appeared in all 10 of Alabama’s games this season, making his first career start during the Week 4 win over Southern Miss. Earle, a former Rivals100 recruit, has recorded 12 receptions for 148 yards and is also averaging 6.79 yards per punt return. He was replaced by Slade Bolden as Alabama’s punt returner over the weekend.

Williams suffered his knee injury during an 11-yard run in the second quarter over the weekend. He had to be helped off the field and was immediately taken to the locker room.

The Hueytown, Ala., native has served as Alabama’s No. 2 option in recent weeks. He has 284 yards and a touchdown on 48 carries while also recording five receptions for 57 yards and another score through the air.

Williams is the third back Alabama has lost this season. Fellow sophomore Jase McClellan suffered a season-ending knee injury against Ole Miss on Oct. 2 while five-star freshman Camar Wheaton has been unable to play while dealing with a meniscus injury he sustained in the offseason.

Alabama currently has two healthy scholarship running backs in starter Brian Robinson Jr. and Trey Sanders. The Tide also converted freshman receiver Christian Leary as well as sophomore linebacker Demouy Kennedy to the position. Despite the lack of depth in the backfield, Saban said he does not plan to alter his offensive approach moving forward.

“I don’t think you can change a lot,” Saban said. “We’ve worked a couple of other guys there for over a month now. Those guys are functional at the position. We’ll probably look for somebody else on our team that maybe we could sort of develop into being a functional player from an emergency standpoint if we need them. But I don’t really think that we can change right now.”

The string of setbacks should provide more of an opportunity for Sanders, who is coming off of a pair of season-ending injuries himself the past two years. The five-star back has played in eight games this season, carrying the ball 39 times for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Over the weekend, he matched his career-high with 12 carries, picking up 66 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown run.

“I thought he played well in the game. It was good to get him some touches in the game," Saban said. "I think he understands the offense well, and I think he’s a very capable guy. Now that he’s gonna have a more significant role, it’s time for him to take advantage of that opportunity, as well. But we have every confidence that he can do that very well for us.”

No. 2 Alabama (9-1, 5-1 in the SEC) will return to conference play this week as it hosts No. 25 Arkansas (7-3, 3-3) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant Denny Stadium. The Tide can clinch the SEC West with a win, setting up a matchup against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4.