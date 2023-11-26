Alabama could be without its starting running back for next week's clash against top-ranked Georgia. During the SEC Championship Game teleconference Sunday, Nick Saban provided an update on Jase McClellan, who was seen on crutches at the end of the Crimson Tide’s Iron Bowl win at Auburn on Saturday.

“He's had a little foot injury all year long," Saban said. "He tweaked it in the game, so he'll be day-to-day this week. I can't tell you how much progress he'll make. Probably the next 48 hours will tell us whether or not he'll make the progress that he needs to be able to practice some and play in the game."

McClellan appeared to injure his foot while landing awkwardly on a carry during the second play of Alabama’s final drive. He limped off and did not return. Before leaving the game, he recorded 66 yards on 15 carries while also pulling in an 8-yard reception.

McClellan is averaging 4.84 yards per carry and has a team-leading 803 yards to go with six touchdowns on the ground this season. He also has 13 receptions for 126 yards.

If McClellan is unable to go, Alabama will likely turn to fellow senior back, Roydell Williams as its starter against Georgia. Williams has 497 yards and four touchdowns on 94 carries to go with 10 receptions for 49 yards and a score through the air this season. Alabama’s backfield also includes several other capable options including sophomore Jam Miller as well as highly-prized freshmen Justice Haynes and Richard Young.

No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0 in the SEC) will play No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0) for the SEC title on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.