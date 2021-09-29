Nick Saban provides injury update on Brian Robinson Jr.

No. 1 Alabama is expecting its leading rusher to available for this weekend’s matchup against No. 12 Ole Miss. During his appearance on the SEC teleconference on Wednesday, Nick Saban provided an injury update on Brian Robinson Jr., stating the starting running back has been able to participate during practice this week after sitting out last weekend’s game with a rib injury.

"B-Rob has done great," Saban said. "He looks good. He has practiced well. We’re encouraged he’ll be able to play in the game on Saturday."

Robinson suited up for Alabama’s 63-14 victory over Southern Miss. However, the fifth-year senior watched the game from the sideline. Earlier in the week, Saban said that the team plans to go “day-to-day” with Robinson this week and “see how he develops.”

Through three games, the Tuscaloosa, Ala., native leads Alabama with 208 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries. He ran for a season-high 78 yards and a touchdown while also finding the end zone on a 7-yard reception from Bryce Young during his last time out against Florida.

Jase McClellan started in Robinson’s place against Southern Miss, recording 97 yards on 12 carries while pulling in a 9-yard touchdown reception. Fellow sophomore back Roydell Williams led Alabama on the ground, rushing for 110 yards and a score on 11 carries.

“We made some big plays,” Saban following the game against Southern Miss. “I think we broke some runs. I think our consistency in the running game is still something that we probably need to continue to work on and continue to improve. Again, we played a team that moves a lot up front, and sometimes that gave us problems. But for the most part, we got a hat on a hat and our guys did a really good job.

“I see progress being made, I see improvement. I think we just have to continue to build on that.”

Ole Miss ranks No. 62 in the nation, allowing opponents 136 yards per game. Alabama ranks No. 82 nationally averaging 151.75 yards on the ground.

Alabama (4-0, 1-0 in the SEC) will host Ole Miss (3-0) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.