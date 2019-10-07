“He hasn’t done anything in a couple weeks, so today will be his first day where he will actually kick a ball," Saban said during his Monday news conference. "So we’ll just have to evaluate that. That’ll be day-to-day.”

Reichard suffered a hip flexor injury during a Sept. 21 game against Southern Miss as he kicked the tee during a kickoff in the first quarter. The injury caused him to miss Alabama’s game against Ole Miss and has limited him in practice in recent weeks.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There's still uncertainty surrounding Alabama's kicking situation as Nick Saban said it's unknown whether kicker/punter Will Reichard will be available for the Crimson Tide’s trip to Texas A&M on Saturday.

Through four games, Reichard is 4 of 7 on field goals and 21 of 22 on extra points. He has also 22 touchbacks on 29 kickoffs and is averaging 39.67 yards on three punts. In recent games, Alabama has been limiting Reichard to kicking duties in order to preserve his leg throughout the season. However, given Skyler DeLong’s struggles in the punting game, Saban said there is a competition at the punter position as well.

While Reichard is capable of handling both kicking and punting duties, Saban said he plans on taking things slow with the Hoover, Ala., native as he comes off his injury.

“There is competition at the punting position, but it’s difficult to say right now whether he’ll be capable of punting or what exactly his role can be in this game," Saban said. "Maybe he can kick, maybe he can punt, maybe he can’t kick off. I really don’t know at this point. Well just have to evaluate it through the course of the week.”

DeLong is averaging 33.88 yards on eight punts this season with two punts traveling fewer than 25 yards. His last five punts have averaged just 29.6 yards. Meanwhile, backup kicker Joseph Bulovas is 1 of 2 on field goals and 13 of 13 on extra points while recording touchbacks on four of his 16 kickoffs.

Saban also provided an injury report Chris Owens, calling the starting center "questionable" with "a little knee problem.” Owens has started four games at center this season. The redshirt junior was limited in practice last week as Landon Dickerson took his place at center while Deonte Brown filled in at right guard.

No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0 in the SEC) will play No. 24 Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.