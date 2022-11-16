TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama continues to wait on the availability of two starters who left last week’s game against Ole Miss. During his post-practice news conference Wednesday, Nick Saban provided an update on cornerback Eli Ricks (head) and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (ankle), stating he’s still uncertain about both players heading into Saturday’s game against Austin Peay.

“Well, we’ll see,” Saban said. “They’re kind of day-to-day in terms of how they’re doing and what they’re doing. We won’t be able to make that determination until closer to the game.”

Ricks left last week’s game against Ole Miss after hitting his head while making a tackle on receiver Jonathan Mingo on the first play from scrimmage. Following the game, Saban confirmed Ricks picked up a head injury while stating the cornerback had yet to be evaluated under concussion protocol at the time.

Ricks was replaced by Terrion Arnold, who experienced mixed results off the bench. Arnold tied for the team lead with two pass deflections while recording 10 tackles. However, he allowed six receptions for 92 yards on 11 balls thrown his way while committing a pass-interference penalty during the game.

“I think Terrion Arnold plays really well when he plays with good technique,” Saban said when asked about Arnold on Monday. “I think when he has bad habits in his technique, which I’m not gonna get into specifically, he allows the other guy to, you know, take advantage of him on release and doesn’t always put him in a great position to play the ball.

“But he actually played better as the game went on. And the guy has been a starter for us for half the season. So he’s got experience, he should be able to go out there and play with confidence. And we have confidence in him. But I also think he’s got to stay focused on doing things correctly because it helps him be able to put himself in the best position.”

Gibbs sat out the entire second half of last week’s game after twisting his ankle. He carried the ball six times for 3 yards while hauling in a 5-yard reception before during the first half.

With Gibbs out, Alabama leaned on Jase McClellan to lead its rushing attack in the second half. The junior finished the game with 84 yards on 19 carries, including 67 yards on 14 rushing attempts in the second half.

“He made some physical runs,” Saban said of McClellan following Saturday’s game. “The run he made on 2nd and 12, he basically did that on grit and determination. Really ran hard in the game, played physical. He’s played well for us all year.”

No. 8 Alabama (9-2) will host Austin Peay (7-3) on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will not be televised but can be streamed on SEC Network+.