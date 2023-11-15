TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama will get a major reinforcement on offense but could still be without a pair of defensive starters for this weekend’s game against Chattanooga.

Following Wednesday’s practice, Nick Saban provided an injury update on his team, stating that starting receiver Jermaine Burton has recovered from an illness that kept him out of last weekend’s game against Kentucky. However, when it comes to the availability of linebacker Deontae Lawson (ankle) and safety Jaylen Key (thigh), the head coach’s prognosis didn’t sound too optimistic.

“Jaylen and Deontae are both moving around, running, rehabbing, getting close to being ready to practice and play, but I’d say it’s still pretty questionable to whether they can make it for the game,” Saban said. “If they can’t practice tomorrow then most of the time — if guys can’t practice on Thursday, we don’t think they’re healthy enough to play in the game. We’ll see when it comes to that tomorrow.”

Lawson and Key were both injured during Alabama’s game against LSU on Nov. 4. The pair did not play during last weekend’s game at Kentucky.

With Lawson out, Alabama went with Jihaad Campbell and Trezmen Marshall as its two inside linebackers. The Crimson Tide has gone with multiple looks to replace Key at safety. Kristian Story replaced him as the starter against Kentucky. However, Alabama has also dropped Malachi Moore back to safety while shifting Terrion Arnold to the STAR position. From there, Louisiana-Laffayette transfer Trey Amos has filled in at the cornerback position across from Kool-Aid McKinstry.

No. 8 Alabama (9-1, 7-0 in the SEC) will host FCS foe Chattanooga (7-3) on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT in what will be the final game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. The matchup will not be televised but can be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.