TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban didn’t provide a definitive prognosis, but it appears as though Alabama’s defense should be receiving a pair of reinforcements for Saturday’s Iron Bowl.

Following Wednesday’s practice, the head coach provided updates on linebacker Deontae Lawson (ankle) and safety Jaylen Key (thigh), stating that the two starters practiced “quite a bit” this week. Saban said the team will continue to see how both players progress for the remainder of the week. However, all signs point to the duo being available against Auburn.

Lawson and Key were both injured during Alabama’s game against LSU on Nov. 4. They have missed the Crimson Tide’s last two games against Kentucky and Chattanooga.

With Lawson out, Alabama has gone with Jihaad Campbell and Trezmen Marshall as its two inside linebackers. The Crimson Tide has used multiple looks to replace Key at safety. Kristian Story has replaced him at safety on some occasions. Alabama has also dropped Malachi Moore back to safety while shifting Terrion Arnold to the STAR position. From there, Louisiana-Laffayette transfer Trey Amos has filled in at the cornerback position across from Kool-Aid McKinstry.

No. 8 Alabama (10-1, 7-0 in the SEC) will travel to Auburn (6-5, 3-4) for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.