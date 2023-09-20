TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama could have a pair of starting reinforcements for this week’s top-15 matchup against Ole Miss. During his post-practice press conference Wednesday, Nick Saban provided an update on left guard Tyler Booker (back) and defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis (ankle), stating the duo has practiced with the team this week.

“They haven’t had issues,” Saban said. “That doesn’t mean they’re still not day-to-day in terms of coming back and getting over injuries, but they are practicing.”

Booker participated in pregame drills and was named a captain during last weekend’s 17-3 victory at South Florida. However, he did not play in the game due to back spasms and was replaced by Terrence Ferguson at left guard. Monday, Booker told The Next Round that he was feeling “a lot better,” stating Alabama’s training staff thought it would be best for him to heal up rather than risk an injury against USF.

Unlike Booker, Oatis was not in uniform over the weekend. He was seen wearing a walking boot on his left foot during pregame warmups and was replaced by Tim Smith on the defensive line.

Alabama was also without wide receiver Kendrick Law over the weekend as the sophomore missed the game due to an illness. However, he was pictured in the team’s practice photos earlier this week.

No. 13 Alabama will welcome the No. 15 Rebels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.