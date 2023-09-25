Alabama could be without its defensive leader for this weekend's trip to Starkville, Miss.

During the second quarter of the Crimson Tide's 44-10 victory over Ole Miss, starting inside linebacker Deontae Lawson left the game with an ankle injury and did not return. Following the game, Nick Saban said the defender sustained a "pretty good" ankle sprain while listing him as "day-to-day."

Without providing an update on how long Lawson will be out, Saban spoke more about his team's linebacker position as it continues to monitor the status of its starter.

“Well you know, we played most of the game this last week with Jihaad [Campbell] and [Trezman Marshall] and so, you know, that would be the way we would go. Obviously, the depth of that position is going to become critical for us if Deontae can’t go. We’ll keep working with these guys to try to get ready to go this weekend.”

Through roughly four games, Lawson is second on the team with 26 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss with two sacks and two quarterback hurries. He was replaced by Jihaad Campbell, who finished the game with seven tackles.

No. 12 Alabama (3-1) will travel to Mississippi State (2-2) this weekend for an 8 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday inside Davis Wade Stadium.