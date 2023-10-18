TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama could be getting some reinforcements for The Third Saturday in October. During his post-practice press conference Wednesday, Nick Saban provided an injury report on a few Crimson Tide players who have received knocks in recent weeks.

The head coach was first asked about defensive back Malachi Moore and tight end C.J. Dippre. Moore dressed out over the weekend but missed the game against Arkansas after injuring his ankle the week before against Texas A&M. Dippre left last weekend’s game in the second quarter after pulling a muscle in his right leg.

“Both guys practiced,” Saban said. “So I think if they continue to progress like they have they have a good chance to play, but nobody can predict that right now.”

Alabama has also been without backup offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson II, who suffered a high-ankle sprain against Ole Miss. Ferguson has dressed out the past few weeks but has yet to see game action since his injury.

“He’s doing better,” Saban said. “He’s practicing every week. I think he’s getting better every week. I think he’s closer to 100% this week than he has been. Those high-ankle sprains are not easy to get over. It takes a little while to develop the ability to push off and have explosive power, which is hard to play offensive line if you don’t have that.

“He’s worked his tail off to get where he is, and he’s really worked hard in practice and gone through a lot to get back to where he is, but I think he’s getting pretty close to being where we need him to be.”

No. 11 Alabama (6-1, 4-0 in the SEC) will host No. 17 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.