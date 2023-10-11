TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama survived a tough trip to Texas A&M over the weekend but saw a few key players banged up in the process. During his appearance on the weekly SEC teleconference Wednesday, Nick Saban provided an update on the status of defensive back Malachi Moore and punter James Burnip, who both left the game with injuries over the weekend.

"Malachi and James will both be game-time decisions depending on the progress they make between now and then," Saban said. "We're preparing as if neither guy would be able to play, but I can't say that emphatically."

Moore suffered his ankle sprain during the second quarter. He had had to be helped off the field by a pair of trainers after he couldn’t put any weight on his right leg. From there, he made a brief trip to the injury tent before hopping on the cart to the locker room. Through six games, Moore has recorded 29 tackles, including four for a loss, two go with two pass breakups and an interception.

With Moore out, Alabama moved Terrion Arnold to the STAR position while inserting Trey Amos at the cornerback position opposite of Kool-Aid McKinstry. Caleb Downs and Jaylen Key manned the two safety roles out of the nickel formation. When Alabama moved into the dime package, Key dropped down to the MONEY role while Kristen Story took his spot at deep safety.

Burnip's injury occurred while covering a return following his second punt of the game in the second quarter. He was replaced by kicker Will Reichard, who pulled double duty, averaging 41.2 yards on four punts while still maintaining his kicking duties. Through six games, Burnip is averaging 48.66 yards on 24 punts with nine boots of 50 or more yards.

No. 11 Alabama (5-1, 3-0 in the SEC) will host Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for its homecoming game. The game will be televised on ESPN.