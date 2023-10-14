TideIllustrated

Alabama coach Nick Saban provided an update on tight end CJ Dippre and linebacker Trezmen Marshall after both suffered injuries during the Crimson Tide’s 24-21 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

Saban said he did not think both players were “bad hurt.” He also said one player suffered a pulled muscle while the other had bruised ribs but did not specify which player had which injury. He added that he does not yet know the full extent of either player’s injuries.

Marshall went down early in the fourth quarter and was able to make his way to the sideline under his own power. He finished with five tackles, one for loss and a sack in the Crimson Tide’s win. Dippre got hurt in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Alabama's defense was without starting defensive back Malachi Moore, who missed the game with an ankle injury. Moore dressed out in full pads and participated in pregame drills but watched the game from the sideline.

"We weren't going to play him in the game, but he's getting close," Saban said of Moore. "Hopefully, he'll continue to make progress."